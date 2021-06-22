Merle “Bud” Herr
Merle “Bud” Herr died Saturday, June 18, 2021, at his home at the age of 92. Bud was born on March 29, 1929, in Camas, Wash., to May and Leonard Herr. He attended school in Camas. At the ripe old age of 16 he started his working career with a variety of odd jobs. When he was 18 he joined the U.S. Merchant Marines, during which the ship he was on sank. That led him to decide to exchange the sea for the woods and so began his long and fulfilling career in the logging industry.lmtribune.com