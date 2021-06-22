Merle “Bud” Herr

This group of second-graders gathered in Lewiston for this group photo taking in 1965 on the occasion of making their First Holy Communion at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Many of the children pictured attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and many went on to graduate in 1976 from Lewiston High School, according to Chuck Stroschein of Lewiston, who attended Lourdes and is pictured in the front row, third communicant from left (not counting the altar boy). He recalls the nun pictured at left as Sister Eva Marie and the priest pictured on the right as the Rev. Patrick Phelan. Stroschein reports the LHS class is planning their 45th reunion for next month. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.