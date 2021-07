June 25, 2021 (Austin, TX) – Crows Feet Records singer/songwriter/guitarist Emily Wolfe today releases her highly anticipated new album, Outlier. The album premiered exclusively on IDOBI as they praised the LP, “…the result is a record that makes your heart race as it runs through different influences and vibes…for every high and low and in between you’ve been feeling lately, Outlier will be right there with you. Tracks like “Vermillion Park” and “My Lungs Give Out” are the kind of songs you play when you think of the ones who make you smile most….it’s when she slows things down with songs like “Heavenly Hell” that you’ll get swept up in the bittersweet emotions as Emily gently rocks her way into your heart. The album is sticky & sweet; the bass rings in your ears and the songs make their way into your brain ’til you’re craving more. If “LA NY” and “Never Gonna Learn” don’t get you yelling “hot damn, this slaps” are you sure your volume is turned up high enough?