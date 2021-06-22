Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

U.S. warship transits Taiwan Strait a week after large Chinese air incursion

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI (Reuters) – A U.S. warship has again sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from China, a week after the Chinese-claimed island reported the largest incursion https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-reports-largest-incursion-yet-by-chinese-air-force-2021-06-15 to date of Chinese air force jets in Taiwan’s air defence zone. The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class...

kfgo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Strait#Chinese Government#Reuters#The U S Navy#7th Fleet#Arleigh#Defence Ministry#Group Of Seven#Lincoln Feast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan tells U.S. it hopes to sign free trade deal

TAIPEI, June 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan's chief trade negotiator John Deng said on Wednesday he told the United States he hopes the two can sign a free trade agreement, a deal which would be a strong show of U.S. support in the face of relentless Chinese pressure against the island.
MilitaryNewsweek

Russia Says U.S. Acted in Cahoots With U.K. Over Black Sea Warship

Russia has accused the U.S. of involvement in Moscow's standoff with the U.K. over a Royal Navy warship in the Black Sea. The claim comes after Moscow said on Wednesday that it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs to deter the U.K destroyer HMS Defender. Russia said the British...
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Navy’s Biggest Fear: Chinese Warships Armed with Railguns

Last month the United States Navy scaled back its efforts and could end efforts to develop and electromagnetic railgun (EMRG), a weapon that wouldn’t be out of place in a futuristic science fiction movie or video game. To date the U.S. Navy has spent some $500 in RYD efforts. The Navy’s EMRG project was first conceived in 2003.
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

Chinese yuan weakens last week

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China's yuan weakened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS). The CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yuan's strength relative to a basket of currencies, lost 0.57 points to 97.62 on Friday, according to the CFETS.
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

Taiwan, U.S. to Hold Long-Stalled Trade Talks Next Week

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan and the United States will hold trade talks next week, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taipei said on Friday, resuming long-stalled discussions as Washington seeks to deepen its support for the Chinese-claimed island. The Trade and Investment Framework Agreement talks, or TIFA, stalled after former...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Analysis-U.S. IPO Market a Danger Zone for Chinese Firms After Beijing Crackdown

HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) -China's stepped-up scrutiny of overseas listings by its companies and a clampdown on ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc soon after its debut in New York have darkened the outlook for listings in the United States, bankers and investors said. On Tuesday Beijing said it would strengthen...
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

Chinese warplane enters Taiwan's air defence zone

Taipei [Taiwan], July 8 (ANI): A Chinese warplane entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday morning, marking the fourth such intrusion this month. A single People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ, Taiwan News reported citing the country's defence ministry.
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

‘Strategic ambiguity’ is no longer a prudent U.S. policy on Taiwan

Fifty years ago next week, a forgivable fib about a stomach ache presaged momentous changes. One thing, however, has not changed since Henry Kissinger, President Richard M. Nixon’s national security adviser, made his surreptitious trip to Beijing. Then, as now, the status of Taiwan was the focus of China’s intransigence. Now, as then, Taiwan tests the limited usefulness of U.S. ambiguity.
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

U.S. Envoy on North Korea Speaks With Chinese Counterpart

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States' top envoy for North Korea spoke with his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday, a State Department spokesman said, after Pyongyang's repeated rejection of the Biden administration's attempts to establish dialogue. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said earlier its special representative on the Korean Peninsula, Liu...
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

America’s defense of Taiwan key to containment of Chinese communist regime

In June 1948, in an effort to bring Berlin to its knees, the Soviets closed off all ground access to the city. In response, the United States and Great Britain — realizing the psychological and strategic importance of Berlin to both Europe and the world — launched the Berlin Airlift, an epic and ultimately successful endeavor to supply the city entirely by air. After 11 long months, the Soviets acknowledged defeat and gave up on the blockade.
Worldkfgo.com

Exclusive-Prenatal test developed with Chinese military stores gene data

(Reuters) – A prenatal test taken by millions of pregnant women globally was developed by Chinese gene company BGI Group in collaboration with the Chinese military and is being used by the firm to collect genetic data, a Reuters review of publicly available documents found. The report is the first...
PoliticsVoice of America

Chinese President Xi Promises Taiwan ‘Reunification’

Chinese President Xi Jinping promised Thursday to complete "reunification" with self-ruled Taiwan. The Chinese leader made the comments during an hour-long speech on the 100th anniversary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party. He also promised to stop any attempts by Taiwan to seek official independence. China considers democratically ruled Taiwan...
Worldomahanews.net

Japanese official say Japan would join U.S. in defending Taiwan

TOKYO, Japan: A Japanese official has warned that if China invades Taiwan, the Japanese would come to the island nation's defense. Japan's deputy prime minister Taro Aso said Japan would need to join with the United States to defend Taiwan if the island was invaded, according to the Kyodo news agency, as reported late on Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy