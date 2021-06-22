Cassandra Tate was a journalist, historian and author, and a wife, mother, grandmother and aunt beyond compare. She was born May 2, 1945, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the first child of Mary Elizabeth Bolton. She grew up in Seattle, graduated from Franklin High School in 1963, went to the University of Washington for a year and then headed out on her own. She worked as a reporter at the Twin Falls Times-News and Elko (Nevada) News. From there she moved to the Lewiston Morning Tribune where she met her husband, Glenn Drosendahl, and won a yearlong Nieman Fellowship at Harvard for her environmental reporting. She was the first Idaho journalist awarded that honor, and possibly the only Nieman ever to arrive at Cambridge without a college degree.