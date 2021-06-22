Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ID

Cassandra Tate

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCassandra Tate was a journalist, historian and author, and a wife, mother, grandmother and aunt beyond compare. She was born May 2, 1945, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the first child of Mary Elizabeth Bolton. She grew up in Seattle, graduated from Franklin High School in 1963, went to the University of Washington for a year and then headed out on her own. She worked as a reporter at the Twin Falls Times-News and Elko (Nevada) News. From there she moved to the Lewiston Morning Tribune where she met her husband, Glenn Drosendahl, and won a yearlong Nieman Fellowship at Harvard for her environmental reporting. She was the first Idaho journalist awarded that honor, and possibly the only Nieman ever to arrive at Cambridge without a college degree.

lmtribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, ID
City
Harvard, ID
State
Nevada State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Twin Falls, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
Lewiston, ID
Obituaries
City
Lewiston, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cassandra Tate
Person
Narcissa Whitman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missionaries#Franklin High School#The Twin Falls Times News#Seattle Voice#The Journal American#The Seattle Times#Smithsonian#Uw#Oxford University Press#Msn#Encyclopedia#Historylink#The Whitman Massacre#Shifting Legacy#Sasquatch Books#Planned Parenthood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Science
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens as it passes over northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla., July 7 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Elsa was weakening as it passed over northern Florida on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, apparently sparing the state from some of the serious harm authorities had braced for. It had strengthened to a hurricane, the first of the...
AccidentsABC News

Firefighters douse ship that exploded at major port in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Firefighting boats on Thursday poured cascades of water on a container ship that had erupted in a fiery explosion at Dubai's main port the previous night, rocking the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates. Satellite images captured by Planet Labs Inc. and analyzed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy