Lewis Otto Ulmer was born July 1, 1936, at home in Clearwater, to Otto and Muriel Ulmer. The family moved to Osburn, Idaho, where Lewis, or Louie, started school. Soon after little brother Jack (Loma) Ulmer was born, the family moved back to the Kooskia area, settling on Tahoe Ridge. Louie attended the local schools, by foot, horse, or in the back of a 1939 Ford pickup truck and had great stories of the journey throughout the years. He played catcher on the baseball team for five years. Louie graduated high school from Clearwater Valley High School in 1954 with a class of 15. Later, Muriel passed, and the family was joined by stepmother, Mildred Ulmer, with stepsiblings Martha (Hank) Sprute and Lee Gibbs. Otto and Mildred expanded the family together with the addition of Ivan (Shelly) Ulmer and Mary (Tim) Johnson.