Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clearwater, ID

Lewis Otto Ulmer

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewis Otto Ulmer was born July 1, 1936, at home in Clearwater, to Otto and Muriel Ulmer. The family moved to Osburn, Idaho, where Lewis, or Louie, started school. Soon after little brother Jack (Loma) Ulmer was born, the family moved back to the Kooskia area, settling on Tahoe Ridge. Louie attended the local schools, by foot, horse, or in the back of a 1939 Ford pickup truck and had great stories of the journey throughout the years. He played catcher on the baseball team for five years. Louie graduated high school from Clearwater Valley High School in 1954 with a class of 15. Later, Muriel passed, and the family was joined by stepmother, Mildred Ulmer, with stepsiblings Martha (Hank) Sprute and Lee Gibbs. Otto and Mildred expanded the family together with the addition of Ivan (Shelly) Ulmer and Mary (Tim) Johnson.

lmtribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearwater, ID
City
Moscow, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
State
Idaho State
City
Stites, ID
City
Boise, ID
City
Osburn, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Idaho#The Selective Services#Central Point#Mother S Days#The Kamiah Senior Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Obituaries
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens as it passes over northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla., July 7 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Elsa was weakening as it passed over northern Florida on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, apparently sparing the state from some of the serious harm authorities had braced for. It had strengthened to a hurricane, the first of the...
AccidentsABC News

Firefighters douse ship that exploded at major port in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Firefighting boats on Thursday poured cascades of water on a container ship that had erupted in a fiery explosion at Dubai's main port the previous night, rocking the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates. Satellite images captured by Planet Labs Inc. and analyzed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy