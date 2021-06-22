Edward Dean Moore was born on Friday, March 13, 1958. He died a devout servant of the Lord on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 — much loved and deeply missed. With profound gratitude, we, the grateful sons and siblings of Ed, would like to begin this tribute by thanking all those who helped support him on his final journey. Your love, devotion, generosity and kindness was a manifestation of the great love and devotion he held for God and for each of you. Your steadfast care was an honor to witness and something we will remember always. Every thought, prayer, well-wish and good deed carried him to his final reward.