In the first three parts of this series, we’ve been following the travails and the courage of a small band of Northern Cheyenne people, as they bravely decided to leave the harsh and soul-destroying conditions of the reservation in Indian Territory (now Oklahoma) to which they had been forcibly relocated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the U.S. Army, and begin a 1500 mile trek back to their homeland in the territories of Wyoming and Montana. Having fought several skirmishes and one major battle with the army, by the end of October, 1878, Chief Dull Knife had decided to separate from Chief Little Wolf and take about 150 of his people, who no longer wanted to try to evade the U.S. Army, and head for Fort Robinson in the northwestern corner of Nebraska, which had been established in 1874 as a base of operations against the Northern Cheyenne and the Lakota Sioux people, where they trusted that the military and the Indian Bureau would provide sufficient supplies to keep them alive.