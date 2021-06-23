Cancel
Seward, NE

Divines to celebrate 50th anniversary

Seward County Independent
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark and Kathleen Divine of Central City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary next month. They were married Aug. 21, 1971, in Wisconsin. Their family members include sons, Tex and Rebecca Divine, Ogilvie, Minnesota, and Noah and Julie Divine of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughters, Misty and David Rauscher of Lone Tree, Colorado, Wendy and Toby Schweitzer of Central City, April and Michael Willie of Colorado Springs and 17 grandchildren.

www.sewardindependent.com
