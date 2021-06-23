Divines to celebrate 50th anniversary
Mark and Kathleen Divine of Central City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary next month. They were married Aug. 21, 1971, in Wisconsin. Their family members include sons, Tex and Rebecca Divine, Ogilvie, Minnesota, and Noah and Julie Divine of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughters, Misty and David Rauscher of Lone Tree, Colorado, Wendy and Toby Schweitzer of Central City, April and Michael Willie of Colorado Springs and 17 grandchildren.www.sewardindependent.com