UPDATE: LVMPD says road rage incident led to man's death

UPDATE JUNE 23: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed a man in his mid-70s that was involved in a road rage incident has died from his injuries.

No other updates were given at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Las Vegas homicide detectives say a road rage incident led to an "extremely critical" crash on Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway Tuesday afternoon.

According to an update from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer, two people were arrested in connection to the incident, and -- based on the injuries sustained by the man hospitalized -- the LVMPD Homicide Unit was taking over the investigation.

Lt. Spencer stresses the information is preliminary but says investigators believe a green Jeep was traveling eastbound on Desert Inn Road around 2:30 p.m. when a green Chevrolet Suburban cut the vehicle off.

The driver of the Jeep, identified by authorities as a man in his mid-70s, honked his horn.

A passenger in the Suburban then got out of the car, walked over to the Jeep and threw a can of beer at the vehicle, police say.

Watch the full update below:

The driver of the Jeep then left his vehicle and confronted a passenger of the Suburban, Lt. Spencer says.

"There is some altercation that takes place in front of the Jeep," said Lt. Spencer.

"The altercation then moves to the front of the Suburban," he explained. "One of the passengers then gets back into the Suburban, however, the driver of the Jeep is still standing in front of the Suburban."

Lt. Spencer says the Suburban then drove off and ran over the driver of the Jeep.

The Suburban then made a U-turn, driving over the median, Lt. Spencer says, and left the scene.

A witness flagged down a patrol car that happened to be in the area. The two people arrested were both inside the Suburban, Lt. Spencer says.

The man who was run over was transported to Sunrise Hospital.

"Never get out of the vehicle if there is a road rage incident," Lt. Spencer advised. "If someone honks their horn at you or anything involving road rage, just make a right turn and go the opposite direction."

"That way you are not putting yourself in a situation that can quickly escalate," he said. "You can also call 3-1-1 and report that information."

As of 6 p.m., police say investigators are still processing the crime scene and interviewing witnesses.

Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward. You can call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

