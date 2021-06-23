Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brazoria County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Brazoria by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Brazoria The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 728 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Rainfall rates of 1 to 1.5" per hour were occurring. This is over an area that had heavy rain yesterday and the soils will quickly become saturated leading to rapid runoff and potentially minor street flooding in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Northern Pearland, Bellaire, West University Place, Astrodome Area, Macgregor, Greater Third Ward, University Place, Greater Eastwood, Midtown Houston, Greater Hobby Area, Neartown / Montrose, Downtown Houston, Fourth Ward, Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area, eastern Memorial Park, southern Greater Heights, Southside Place, Brookside Village and Golfcrest / Bellfort / Reveille.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Brookside Village, TX
County
Brazoria County, TX
City
Bellaire, TX
City
Brazoria, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#West University Place#Greater Third Ward#Greater Eastwood#Greater Hobby Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Wiley, Garcia concede in NYC mayoral primary

Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley conceded to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor on Wednesday after new vote totals showed Adams maintaining a slim, 1-point lead over Garcia. In separate remarks, Garcia and Wiley acknowledged that they had fallen short of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy