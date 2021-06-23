Flood Advisory issued for Brazoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Brazoria The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 728 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Rainfall rates of 1 to 1.5" per hour were occurring. This is over an area that had heavy rain yesterday and the soils will quickly become saturated leading to rapid runoff and potentially minor street flooding in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Northern Pearland, Bellaire, West University Place, Astrodome Area, Macgregor, Greater Third Ward, University Place, Greater Eastwood, Midtown Houston, Greater Hobby Area, Neartown / Montrose, Downtown Houston, Fourth Ward, Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area, eastern Memorial Park, southern Greater Heights, Southside Place, Brookside Village and Golfcrest / Bellfort / Reveille.