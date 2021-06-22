Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 17:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Southwestern Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 537 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms producing torrential rainfall in the advisory area. These showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing between 1 and 2 inches of rain in a short period of time, which will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fairhope, Grand Bay, Robertsdale, Bayou La Batre, Point Clear, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale, Silverhill, Alabama Port, Coden, Battles Wharf, Sunny Cove, Mon Louis, Belle Fontaine, Faustinas, Bayleys Corner, Smithport, Barnwell and Montrose.