Platte County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Platte The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Platte County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Monroe, or 16 miles west of Columbus, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Platte County. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
