Merrick County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Merrick, Nance, Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Merrick; Nance; Polk The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Nance County in central Nebraska Northeastern Merrick County in central Nebraska Central Polk County in east central Nebraska * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Genoa, or 17 miles west of Columbus, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Silver Creek around 740 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Osceola and Shelby. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
