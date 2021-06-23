Cancel
Grants available to interested MCC students and workers affected by COVID-19

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
McLennan Community College students may be eligible to receive $500-$2500 per semester in grants on their path to earning a certificate or degree.

The college was awarded $112,500 by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB), students or interested workers that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can be eligible to receive these funds in Texas Reskilling Grants.

The funds do not require repayment, as they are grants, and are specifically aimed towards displaced workers and students who stopped attending classes during the pandemic so that they continue or begin their education.

For more information, visit www.mclennan.edu and to enroll in Summer or Fall classes contact Highlander Central at 299-8622 or highlandercentral@mclennan.edu .

