ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For many people, meeting their parents' expectations is a difficult task, and it seems like Melvin Gordon III can count himself in that camp. She may also be his biggest fan, of course — "She's never missed a game that she's been able to go to," Gordon said — but after the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to watch his games from home, she was able to get a better evaluation than when in the stands, and she never hesitates to share it with her son, she said.