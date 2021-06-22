Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Urgent recall for a popular wine over fears bottles contain shards of GLASS

By Miriah Davis
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xcILL_0acUN7ro00
Zilzie Wines' Meraki Shiraz 2020 vintage 750ml (pictured) lot number L20259

A popular Shiraz wine has been pulled from shelves over fears bottles contain shards of glass.

The NSW Food Authority issued an urgent recall of Zilzie Wines' Meraki Shiraz 2020 vintage (750ml).

The wine had been available for purchase in Liqor Stax stores across NSW, QLD, VIC and WA. The affected marking date is lot number L20259.

'The recall is due to the presence of foreign matter (glass) from a packaging fault.' The NSW Food Authority warning stated.

Those who purchased the affected bottles are urged to not drink the wine over concerns food products containing glass may cause injury.

Customers have been advised to return the wine to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For further information call Zilzie Wines on 1800 718 500.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSbA8_0acUN7ro00
The wine was sold at Liqor Stax (pictured) outlets across NSW, QLD, VIC and WA
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

198K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass#Shiraz Wine#Shards#Food Drink#Beverages#The Nsw Food Authority#Liqor Stax#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Drink at Home, Get Rid of It Now, Authorities Say

With warmer temperatures moving in as summer approaches, drinking enough liquids to avoid dehydration is more important than ever. And while keeping water handy may help you avoid being parched, not every drink in your fridge may be a safe bet for quenching your thirst, especially now that a specific type of beverage is being pulled from the market due to safety concerns. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this drink now.
LifestylePosted by
Simplemost

Can You Eat Peach Skin?

Nothing says summer like biting into a ripe and juicy peach. When enjoying this seasonal fruit, you may be wondering if it’s OK to eat the skin. You’re probably used to peeling some fruits (like bananas) while eating others with the skin on (like apples). So can you eat peach skin? The answer is yes!
DrinksMcAlester News

IT'S IN THE BUBBLES: Seltzers are literally flying off the shelves, but beer still has its aficionados

Whether it be a crispy beer or low-calorie seltzer, Okies looking to enjoy the summer with a cold one will have plenty of options this season. Popular beverages come and go, but it looks like seltzers are here to stay. The sparkling water with alcohol, and typically fruit flavorings, really took off when the White Claw brand released its initial product. Now, nearly everybody who is anybody in the alcohol industry is rolling out a variety of a fizzy hard seltzer. Even breweries have thrown their hats into the venture.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

Don't Use This One Kind of Meat to Make Burgers This Weekend, Makers Say

It's the Fourth of July, meaning many friends and families will spend the weekend gathering for their annual Independence Day cookout. However, before you fire up the grill, you'll want to check the label on your burger meat. A popular company has issued a voluntary recall on several of their products after discovering possible E. coli contamination. Read on to find out if you've bought a bad batch, and what to do about it if so.
Posted by
Heidi Vin Cohen

Reasons to Drink Lemon Water in the Morning

Changing your daily routine can have a significant impact on your health. A good example would be drinking lemon water every morning. Lemons are famous, and many uses them in other drinks like cocktails, juices, and tea. It's rich in Vitamin C and has a pleasant scent and flavor that are used in various recipes.
PetsPosted by
EatThis

This Popular Dog Food Is Being Recalled for Salmonella

A lot of dog food set to be destroyed was accidentally sent to major retailers, and now the company is recalling it due to potential Salmonella contamination. According to the new recall announcement, the Freshpet Select Small Dog & Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe Dog Food comes in 1-pound bags. The lot was mistakenly shipped to Publix grocery stores in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, as well as Target stores in Arizona and Southern California from June 7 to 10.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Woman's World

Why You Absolutely Should Be Putting Salt on Your Watermelon

Of all the fruity goodness that summer has to offer, watermelon definitely tops the charts. Nothing is more refreshing than a cold slice of fresh watermelon on a hot summer day. Little did we know, however, that there’s a super simple trick that enhances not only the flavor of watermelon, but also its health benefits — adding salt.
Food & Drinks12tomatoes.com

Why Mexican Coke Tastes Better Than Coke In The USA

If you have ever traveled to Mexico and ordered a Coca-Cola, you may already know that there is quite a difference in the taste. Even though it is a very popular drink in any part of the world, there is a difference between Mexican Coke and Coke in the United States. Smithsonian helps us to understand the difference.
DrinksPosted by
POPSUGAR

True Confession: I Finished 2 of Bud Light Seltzer's New Boozy Freeze Pops in Less Than 10 Minutes

The hard-seltzer competition is fierce, so naturally, companies are getting creative. Bud Light in particular — which just released a limited-edition Retro Summer seltzer (a must-try!) — has added a spinoff to its tie-dye summer release called Frozen Icicles — aka a grown-up version of the ice pops many of us used to slurp on as kids (or maybe still do today). As someone who once lived off of ice pops in their heyday and now drinks a fair share of spiked seltzers in their "adult" years, I knew I had to try these retro-looking boozy popsicles for myself.
Food & DrinksPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Eight Reasons You Should Be Drinking Lemon Water Everyday

It's no secret how much I love lemons. In fact, a listener just made me a quilt that has lemon fabric squares sewn into it. Lemons are so delicious to me, I have said that if Lemon Pledge was edible, I would eat it. It's almost a food obsession. Yes, I know I sound lemon crazy, but lemons actually have many health benefits that turn my lemon obsession into a health choice. Right? LOL.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Defrosting Meat on the Counter, Says Science

If you've got some frozen meat that you want to cook up and also have a couple of hours to kill before you want to start the cooking process, it only makes sense to defrost it by letting it thaw on the counter. That way you're not having to worry about the side effects of defrosting meat in the microwave or other questionable spots in the kitchen. Instead, it can thaw out naturally by sitting at room temperature for a while.
Food Safetycountryliving.com

Frozen Shrimp Is Being Recalled After Customers Nationwide Report Illnesses

A potential salmonella contamination is affecting frozen shrimp products nationwide. Six people have been reported ill in connection with the recall, so be sure to check your freezer for any products listed within the recall. Avanti Frozen Foods issued the recall; the company sells products that are packaged with different...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Worst New Beers on Grocery Store Shelves

A nice tall glass of frothy beer has become an integral part of everyday living for many. From enjoying a cold one with a friend after work, to cracking open a bottle during summer barbecues with neighbors, it seems that there is the perfect brew for every occasion. However, it is important to know that not all beers are created equal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy