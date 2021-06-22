INTERVIEW: Sea Shepherd’s campaign continues in new doc ‘Chasing the Thunder’

Photo: Chasing the Thunder follows the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society on an epic 110-day journey. Photo courtesy of Discovery / Provided by network with permission. Over the years, thanks to TV shows, books and newspaper articles, the public has had the chance to follow the activism and adventures of Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, the environmental organization founded by Paul Watson in 1977. They advocate for oceans and oceanic life, most notably whales, and they often take their fight out on the open water.