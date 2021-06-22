Finance okays funds for improvements to Veteran's Bridge on Southgate Parkway in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Cambridge City Council’s Finance Committee met on Monday with a number of items on their agenda. Finance gave the City Engineer approval to receive bids and enter into contract for the City’s share of the upcoming Southgate Parkway Veteran’s Bridge replacement project. At a cost of approximately $78,000, the City will replace the staircase from the Parkway to South 9th Street and install decorative lighting on the bridge to match the fixtures on Wheeling Avenue. The $12.2 million dollar ODOT project is set to begin construction in the winter of 2023.