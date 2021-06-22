Cancel
Buying Cars

2001 Forest Green Metallic Chevrolet S-10

Roanoke Times
 16 days ago

Nice. LS trim. LS DECOR W/EXTERIOR APPEARANCE PKG, Aluminum Wheels, Flex Fuel, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUT... 15 X 7 CAST-ALUMINUM ARGENT WHEELS. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Flex Fuel MP3 Player, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. OPTION PACKAGES.

roanoke.com
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Wilderness Green Metallic Subaru Outback

Subaru Certified, Very Nice, LOW MILES - 16,036! PRICED TO MOVE $700 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Sunroof, Heated Rear Seat, Premium Sound System, Keyless Start CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2013 Ice Silver Metallic Subaru Forester

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Forester 2.5X Limited, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT, AWD, Ice Silver Metallic, Black w/Perforated Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, 17" x 7.0JJ Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, All Weather Floor Mats, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass & HomeLink, Automatic temperature control, Back-Up Camera, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Molding Kit, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/HD Radio & Single CD Player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. 21/27 City/Highway MPG.
CarsTruth About Cars

Dodge Challenger Outpaces Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro in Q2 Sales

We don’t normally pay too much attention to pony-car pissing contests or quarter-to-quarter sales battles because, well, they aren’t always interesting and/or newsworthy. What happened this past quarter caught our eye, however. Not only did the Dodge Challenger surpass the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro in sales, it did so...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Classic Silver Metallic Toyota Corolla

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 25115 miles below market average! 28/36 City/Highway MPG. * 2017 KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000 * 2017 KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $15,000 * 2017 KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards * 2017 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat Dodge Journey

Very Nice. EPA 24 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, All Wheel Drive, DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP, TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2007 Liquid Silver Hyundai Veracruz

Great Conditon. Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Dual Zone A/C, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Edmunds.com's review says Offers one of the finest interiors., New Brakes. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Crystal Black Silica Subaru Ascent

FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Subaru Certified, Very Nice, LOW MILES - 26,457! Premium trim. Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, 3rd Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Turbo Charged. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Driver...
Roanoke Times

2021 Ice_silver_metalli Subaru Ascent

Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive. FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Limited trim. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2022 Alloy_silver Mitsubishi Outlander

3rd Row Seat, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input. FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! ES trim. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2013 Tuxedo Black Metallic Ford F-150

Nice. CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Fourth Passenger Door, 4x4, OFF-ROAD PKG, LUXURY EQUIPMENT GROUP, 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE, Turbo Charged, Trailer Hitch, Local Trade-In CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Fourth Passenger Door, Smart Device Integration. MP3...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Sterling Gray Metallic Ford Escape

Nice. Navigation, Sunroof, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Bluetooth, CD Player, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, NAVIGATION W/SYNC SERVICES, POWER PANORAMA ROOF, EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A, New Tires SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering...
Gas PriceRoanoke Times

2012 Platinum Graphite Nissan Quest

Very Good Conditon. FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, [S92] PROTECTION PKG, Power Liftgate, Quad Bucket Seats SEE MORE!. SHELOR AS-IS VEHICLE. For a complementary Vehicle History Report 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Velvet Red Pearl Coat Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Third Row Seat, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, DUAL PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE. Limited trim, Velvet Red Pearl Coat exterior. EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2013 Bright White Clear Coat Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo trim. Nice. $600 below J.D. Power Retail! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, 26X LAREDO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG, 4x4, UCONNECT 430N, LAREDO E GROUP, 26X LAREDO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER S..., Local Trade-In READ MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More...
Virginia StateRoanoke Times

2005 Lapis Blue Metallic Porsche Cayenne

NO processing fee, AS -IS "Fixer Upper" NO Warranty, Some with VA State inspection Some with Rejection sticker. Known faults disclosed in writing posted on the side window. These vehicles are offered for a limited time then sent off to auction. REJECTED BLOWER MOTOR AND RESISTOR. 4X4 IS INOP.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Clear White Kia Forte5

EPA 34 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Great Conditon. LX trim. CD Player, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Seat comfort front and rear in the sedan and Forte5 is very good, and even 6-foot adults should be comfortable sitting in back. -Edmunds.com. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player Rear...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat Jeep Grand Cherokee

EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Nice, ONLY 27,858 Miles! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, 4x4, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Heated Rear Seat, POWER SUNROOF, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, New Tires SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat Ford Edge

Very Nice, GREAT MILES 7,765! FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System, Turbo, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Midnight Black Metallic Toyota Corolla Hatchback

Great Conditon. FUEL EFFICIENT 42 MPG Hwy/32 MPG City! Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Apple CarPlay, Keyless Start, WiFi Hotspot, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Apple CarPlay, Brake Actuated...

