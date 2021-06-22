Cancel
Houston, TX

More than 150 employees at Houston hospital who refused to get COVID-19 vaccine have resigned or been fired

By Tiffany Justice, Ahmed Sharma, The Associated Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) - More than 150 people with Houston Methodist Hospital are out of a job, following an ongoing battle against a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees. A total of 153 employees who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine have resigned or been fired. A spokesperson with Houston Methodist confirmed to FOX 26 these employees were out of the 178, who were suspended after the June 7th deadline.

