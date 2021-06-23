Cancel
Movies

Vin Diesel Addresses ‘Tough Love’ With The Rock During Fast And Furious Feud

By Adam Holmes
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2011’s Fast Five was an especially notable entry in the Fast and Furious franchise. Not only did it mark the film series’ de-emphasizing street racing and delivering more over-the-top action, it also introduced Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Luke Hobbs, who quickly became one of the most popular Fast and Furious characters and led a spinoff alongside Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw in 2019. However, Johnson and Vin Diesel, who’s played Dominic Toretto since the Fast and Furious franchise launched, haven’t always gotten along, and Diesel recently talked about “tough love” factored into their feud (not to be confused with the feud between Johnson and Tyrese Gibson).

