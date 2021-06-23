Analysis: Post-pandemic ‘Pokemon Go’ is a careful balancing act for Niantic

Pokemon Go plans to shake up its raid system with a new set of achievements as well as a visual overhaul and other quality of life improvements. Pokemon Go announced that it would be launching a number of updates to its Raid system this summer to celebrate the game's fifth anniversary. The most notable change is the addition of Trainer Achievements, which will showcase key participants in a raid. Players will earn Trainer Achievements by completing certain milestones during the fight, such as delivering the final attack in a raid, dealing the most damage overall, keeping a Pokemon in battle for the longest time during the raid, using a Mega-Evolved Pokemon during the battle, or using the most Charged Attacks. Players who receive a Trainer Achievement during a raid will earn medals, with all Trainer Achievements appearing on a Trainer Achievement Card that can be downloaded and shown off on social media.