Black Sabbath fans can experience a true classic in a whole new way

Drummer Tommy Clufetos (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB ZOMBIE, TED NUGENT, ALICE COOPER) spoke to Aftershocks TV about how he deals with online hate every time he joins a new project or steps into a band where he is replacing a well-known musician. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't pay much attention. I started so early and I learned so early that you've gotta have thick skin in this business and you've gotta be a big boy. Because if I were to listen to people early on, because it started early on — from the moment I got on stage, other bandmembers [would say], 'You can't play that way. You need to hit your cymbals lighter. You need to do this. You're playing too loud. Too much. Too much.' If I were to listen to them, I'd be playing in a wedding band and not talking to you guys. So I've learned you've gotta trust your gut, you've gotta go with your instincts, and you only get one shot at this business, so I'm doing it my way. So it doesn't bother me."