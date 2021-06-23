Cancel
Rock Music

Black Sabbath fans can experience a true classic in a whole new way

By Jim Harrington
Mercury News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Sabotage” doesn’t get usually get the kind of love bestowed on some of Black Sabbath’s earlier albums, including 1970’s “Paranoid” and 1972’s “Vol. 4.”. Yet, the legendary heavy metal band’s sixth album — released on July 28, 1975 — is still a masterpiece in its own right, full of memorable songs that would help shape the sound of hard rock for decades to come.

