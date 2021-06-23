Loki Star Tara Strong Teases "Much More to Be Revealed" With Miss Minutes
We're already two episodes into Marvel Studios' Loki, and the Disney+ series has been completely shaking up what fans thought they knew about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the series is live-action, it has featured appearances from the franchise's first 2D animated character, the Time Variance Authority mascot known as Miss Minutes. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Miss Minutes voice actress Tara Strong spoke about the experience of bringing the character to life, and did tease what fans can expect for the character moving forward into the season's final four episodes.comicbook.com