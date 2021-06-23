Loki Star Tara Strong Teases "Much More to Be Revealed" With Miss Minutes

This was an exciting week for Marvel fans as the new episode of Loki featured the long-awaited return of Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif. The star cameoed in a scene that featured Loki (Tom Hiddleston) stuck in a time loop with Sif, who continually beat him up for cutting her hair. This appearance marks Alexander's first time playing Sif since she appeared in two episodes of Agents of SHIELD during the show's first and second seasons. Before that, she was last seen in Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013). Alexander will be returning yet again for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. In fact, she just teased her upcoming appearance in her Instagram stories.