Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Loki Star Tara Strong Teases "Much More to Be Revealed" With Miss Minutes

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're already two episodes into Marvel Studios' Loki, and the Disney+ series has been completely shaking up what fans thought they knew about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the series is live-action, it has featured appearances from the franchise's first 2D animated character, the Time Variance Authority mascot known as Miss Minutes. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Miss Minutes voice actress Tara Strong spoke about the experience of bringing the character to life, and did tease what fans can expect for the character moving forward into the season's final four episodes.

comicbook.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Tara Strong
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Mark Hamill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Actors#The Office#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Superman And Deliverance Star Ned Beatty Is Dead At 83

Ned Beatty, an actor well known for his many memorable roles around Hollywood across many decades, has died. The Superman and Deliverance star passed away at 83 at his home on Sunday morning, reportedly in his sleep and surrounded by family members. Ned Beatty's death was confirmed by his family,...
TV ShowsPosted by
Daily Mail

Scarlett Johansson confirms Marvel fans will FINALLY find out what happened during the Budapest mission in the upcoming Black Widow

After years of casual references in Marvel Studios movies and TV shows, fans will finally learn what really happened in Budapest in the upcoming Black Widow movie. Scarlett Johansson appeared in a virtual interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where she confirmed the movie will feature the Budapest mission.
MoviesComicBook

Loki Star Jaimie Alexander Teases Lady Sif's Role in Thor: Love and Thunder

This was an exciting week for Marvel fans as the new episode of Loki featured the long-awaited return of Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif. The star cameoed in a scene that featured Loki (Tom Hiddleston) stuck in a time loop with Sif, who continually beat him up for cutting her hair. This appearance marks Alexander's first time playing Sif since she appeared in two episodes of Agents of SHIELD during the show's first and second seasons. Before that, she was last seen in Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013). Alexander will be returning yet again for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. In fact, she just teased her upcoming appearance in her Instagram stories.
Anaheim, CAPosted by
The Associated Press

Disney teases ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Frozen 2,’ more at convention

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — At the Walt Disney Company’s biannual D23 convention, a faint image of the “Star Wars” character Emperor Palpatine in the background of a new poster can cause as much of a stir as actual appearances from movie stars such as Angelina Jolie and Dwayne Johnson. But that’s no surprise for the most powerful studio in the world, whose characters are stars as big, if not bigger, than the A-listers playing them — at least for the people attending the company’s fan convention.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Tara Strong

‘Loki’ Star Tara Strong on Miss Minutes’ Future: “There’s Much More to Be Revealed”. Despite nearly 600 voice roles in her prolific voiceover career, Loki star Tara Strong still had to audition for her fan-favorite character Miss Minutes. Strong was initially tasked with bringing…
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki May’ve Featured A Hidden Silver Surfer Tease

Every project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is stuffed to bursting point with Easter Eggs, many of which don’t have any bearing on the plot other than being something cool for fans to spot in the background, and things have gotten to a point where people are still trying to uncover the Holy Grail hidden by James Gunn in Guardians of the Galaxy.
TV & VideosCNET

Loki's Miss Minutes says she could have sounded like Siri but went Southern instead

Even though actor Tara Strong's name features prominently in the credits of Marvel Cinematic Universe show Loki, it might not immediately ring a bell. However, you've almost certainly heard her bring boundless energy to countless shows and games in voice roles as varied as Bubbles in Powerpuff Girls, Harley Quinn in several Batman: Arkham games, My Little Pony's Twilight Sparkle and Presidentress in Rick & Morty.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Director Comments on Revealing Loki's Sexuality In Episode 3

Loki director Kate Herron has commented on today's episode of Marvel Studios' Disney+ series revealing Loki's sexuality. SPOILERS for Loki episode 3, "Lamentis," follow. In "Lamentis," Loki catches up with the variant the TVA brought him in to track down, the "Lady Loki" called Sylvie. The two of them have a conversation in which Sylvie inquires about Loki's love life on Asgard. "How about you? You're a prince," Sylvie says. "Must've been would-be princesses or perhaps, another prince." Loki replies, saying, "A bit of both. I suspect the same of you." The line confirms that, in addition to being gender-fluid, Loki is also bisexual.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: New Loki Promo Teases The Truth About Sylvie

Loki episode 3 might have seen Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief teaming up with Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, but it still left us none the wiser as to who she really is. The TVA and Loki himself believe she’s a female Loki variant, but Sylvie seems to hate it when she’s called that. And what with sharing a name with the Enchantress, fans have suspected that there may be another twist coming concerning her true identity.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Tom Hiddleston Teases New Direction for Loki in Episode 4

We're now halfway through the Loki series and it's still unclear what the main endgame of the series is. The third episode left audiences on a cliffhanger but still didn't make it clear where the series is going. However, Tom Hiddleston has teased that episode 4 may be when the show reveals its true nature.
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Loki: Sylvie teases Young Avengers in the MCU

How does Sylvie tease the Young Avengers in Loki on Disney Plus? As if one God of Mischief isn’t enough, Loki brought in a second, and has the pair chase each other through space and time. In episode three, ‘Lamentis’, we find out the new Loki’s preferred name is Sylvie, and she has powers of mind control.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

New LOKI Featurette Puts the Spotlight on Sylvie and Teases Her Backstory

Disney+ released a new featurette for Marvel’s Loki series titled “Meet Sylvie,” and it puts the spotlight on Sylvie, an extremely capable and dangerous Loki variant. The character is played by Sophia Di Martino, and there’s a lot to learn about her. This new promo teases her backstory by offering a first look at a much younger version of the character.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Loki Mid-Season Trailer Teases A Lot More Mischief To Come

With the first three episodes behind us, Disney Plus has released a mid-season trailer for Marvel’s Loki. Much like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before it, the Tom Hiddleston vehicle unfolds across six parts, so we’ve only got three weeks left of the God of Mischief’s solo antics left to go. The good news is that we can rest assured they’re going to be packed full of action, intrigue and timey-wimey weirdness.
Video GamesComicBook

WitcherCon Teases Big Reveals with New Trailer

Netflix gave Witcher fans everywhere something to look forward to during its big Geeked Week celebration with the announcement of the first-ever WitcherCon, a celebration of all things Witcher. The best part is that the celebration includes both Netflix and CD Projekt Red, so whether it's the show, the games, or the wonderful books they are both based on, you're guaranteed to have something there that will pique your interest. Today we got our first trailer for the anticipated event, which teased several surprises and reveals as well as interviews with the cast of the show, and you can check out the full trailer below.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Loki star reveals 'purposeful' connection between Sylvie and Loki

Loki star Sophia Di Martino has revealed a 'purposeful' connection between her character and Loki. The actress plays Sylvie in the Marvel spin-off, who is one of the variants created by the Avengers: Endgame Tesseract fallout now being chased by the TVA. As well as sporting a broken version of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy