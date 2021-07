The US Army wants to divert funding away from its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program to buy new Humvees and update its older ones. The U.S. Army is looking to shift funds away from the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program in order to fund the continued modernization and procurement of the iconic High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, or Humvee. While the JLTV was originally expected to replace at least the vast majority, if not all of the service's Humvees, something that has steadily turned out not to be the case, questions remain about how to fit the new mine-resistant platform in its existing fleet of ground vehicles. These latest funding deferments only complicate those questions further.