Ex-UVMMC doctor facing child porn, voyeurism charges reaches plea deals

A former emergency room doctor at the University of Vermont Medical Center facing pornography charges after he was arrested last year for allegedly hiding a camera in a staff bathroom has reached a proposed plea deal that could send him to prison for at least eight years.

Eike Blohm, 39, of South Burlington, has agreed to enter a guilty plea in federal court to one count of possessing child pornography, and a guilty plea in state court to one count of lewd and lascvious conduct and 20 counts of voyeurism, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office announced in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

The parties agreed in the federal case that Blohm should be sentenced within the range of 96-132 months imprisonment, or 8-11 years, on the federal charge, the release said.

That agreement also calls for $39,785, which is the proceeds of the sale of his former South Burlington home, to go to pay restitution to victims. Also, as part of the plea deal in the federal case, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a pending indictment charging him with production of child pornography.

The plea agreement on the state charges calls for Blohm to be sentenced to 80-82 months in prison.

The sentences from the state and federal plea agreements would run concurrently, or at the same time.

Both agreements still require the acceptance of state and federal court judges.

“If either the state or federal sentencing judges decline to impose the agreed-upon sentences, Blohm would be permitted to withdraw his guilty pleas in both courts,” the news release said.

Lisa Shelkrot, Blohm’s attorney, declined comment Tuesday afternoon.

Federal prosecutors and Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George also both declined comment Tuesday afternoon.

Blohm, who has been in federal custody since May 22, 2020, is set to enter his guilty plea in federal court July 8. On July 13, Blohm is scheduled to enter his guilty pleas to state charges in Chittenden County Superior criminal court in Burlington.

According to court records and proceedings, the news release said, an employee at the University of Vermont Medical Center found a camera hidden in a unisex employee bathroom in the Emergency Department.

Investigators with the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations recovered the camera, discovering about 1,300 videos, according to the release. The camera, which had been concealed in an air freshener, showed him and his name badge while setting up the camera, according to an affidavit.

Approximately 900 videos depicted hospital employees in at least two bathrooms at the medical center, the release said, and a search of Blohm’s home resulted in the seizing of numerous digital devices, some of which containing child pornography.

In a court filing following his arrest calling for him to remain in custody as the case was pending, a federal prosecutor argued that the doctor was a “danger to the community,” and raised the timing of the placement of the camera — in the midst of the state’s outbreak of Covid-19.

“That callous, selfish willingness to exploit his unaware coworkers for his own sexual gratification at a time of maximum vulnerability for them is consistent with his willingness to sexually exploit innocent children,” the prosecutor wrote.

Blohm has been fired from his job at the medical center.

