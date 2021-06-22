Cancel
19 Mother of the Bride Makeup Ideas You'll Actually Wear

By Maddy Sims
theknot.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. Your child's wedding (no matter how big or small) is an important event. As such, you'll want to feel your most confident for the occasion. To help make that happen, we've covered everything you need to know about mother of the bride makeup. From pro tips to expert product picks to inspiration, we have everything you need to feel your best on the actual day. Of course, you don't need to wear makeup if you don't want to. However, if you're interested in primping for the special day, you'll find all the necessary information below. If you choose to get glam for the event, we always recommend working with a professional makeup artist, as they'll be able to flawlessly execute your vision and ensure it stays put all night. Ready to get started? See everything you need to know about mother of the bride makeup, below. (Psst: This advice also works for mother of the groom too.)

