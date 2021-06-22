Chery, Colquiett Published in National Council on Family Relations’ Magazine

The University of Ottawa, the University of Montreal and the Assembly of First Nations are pleased to announce the newly published First Nations Food, Nutrition and Environment Study (FNFNES) in the Canadian Journal of Public Health. Mandated by First Nations leadership across Canada through Assembly of First Nations Resolution 30 / 2007 and realized through a unique collaboration with researchers and communities, the First Nations Food, Nutrition and Environment Study is the first national study of its kind. It was led by principal investigators Dr. Laurie Chan, a professor and Canada Research Chair in Toxicology and Environmental Health at the University of Ottawa, Dr. Tonio Sadik, Senior Director of Environment, Lands & Water at the Assembly of First Nations (AFN), and Dr. Malek Batal, a professor of Nutrition and Canada Research Chair in Nutrition and Health Inequalities from the University of Montreal.