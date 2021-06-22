Chery, Colquiett Published in National Council on Family Relations’ Magazine

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAn article written by two students in the human development and family science program has been published in the spring 2021 issue of Network, the magazine produced by the National Council on Family Relations (NCFR). Christa Chery and Heaven Colquiett, both rising juniors, shared their perspective of the 2020 NCFR conference in an article titled "The 2020 NCFR Conference: A Lifetime’s Impact in Three Days."

