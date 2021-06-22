Cancel
Don’t Pay $80, Prime Members Can Get a Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for $52.24 Shipped – Today Only

techeblog.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRazer’s Kishi Mobile Game Controller is perfect for those with Android smartphones, and Prime Members (free 30-day trial) can get one for $52.24 shipped, today only, originally $79.99. This builds upon the compact ergonomic form of the Razer Junglecat and this cloud-compatible controller provides clickable analog controls as well as thumbsticks on both sides of the phone with a universal fit. There’s only a few hours left of Prime Day, so snag a few other deals if this isn’t for you. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.

www.techeblog.com
#Mobile Phone#Mobile Games#Android#Cloud And Mobile Gaming#Xbox Game#Stadia#Geforce Now#Steam Link#Fortnite#Black Desert Mobile#Usb Type C Charging Port#Razer Cortex Mobile
