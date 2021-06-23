Guido Vianello, Giovani Santillan, and more added to June 26th Lomachenko-Nakatani undercard
Several Top Rank prospects have been added to the undercard for Saturday night's Lomachenko vs Nakatani showdown. Heavyweight Guido Vianello (7-0-1, 7 KO) takes on 37-year-old Marlon Williams (6-1, 3 KO) in a four-rounder, a bit of a soft touch after a near-disastrous performance last time out against Kingsley Ibeh. Vianello was scheduled to appear on this past week's Inoue-Dasmarinas undercard, but now gets a new opponent and date.