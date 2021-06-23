Guido Vianello, Giovani Santillan, and more added to June 26th Lomachenko-Nakatani undercard

Top-rated pound-for-pound boxer Vasyl Lomachenko finished his opponent Masayoshi Nakatani in spectacular fashion on Saturday night in boxing. Lomachenko was making his first appearance in the boxing ring since losing his lightweight titles last year to Teofimo Lopez in an upset. Against Nakatani, Lomachenko got right back to work as he looked unbelievable in this fight against the Japanese boxer, lighting him up with strikes and then finally finishing him in spectacular fashion in the ninth round of the fight when Nakatani was no longer able to defend himself and the ref stopped the fight. Take a look at the video of Lomachenko’s finish on Nakatani during their boxing match.