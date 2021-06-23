Cancel
Guido Vianello, Giovani Santillan, and more added to June 26th Lomachenko-Nakatani undercard

By Jonathon Henschel
Bad Left Hook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Top Rank prospects have been added to the undercard for Saturday night’s Lomachenko vs Nakatani showdown. Heavyweight Guido Vianello (7-0-1, 7 KO) takes on 37-year-old Marlon Williams (6-1, 3 KO) in a four-rounder, a bit of a soft touch after a near-disastrous performance last time out against Kingsley Ibeh. Vianello was scheduled to appear on this past week’s Inoue-Dasmarinas undercard, but now gets a new opponent and date.

Combat SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Canelo Alvarez nearly knocked out Steph Curry with this punch

Steph Curry tried toying around with Canelo Alvarez for a few seconds and nearly got knocked out as a result. Both Curry and Alvarez, who are sponsored by Under Armour, are in Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championship celebrity golf event. While on the course, Curry decided to test out his boxing skills against Alvarez. Maybe Steph wanted to see just how good Canelo is. He found out quickly.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Kambosos Warns: Teofimo Lopez is Gonna Get a Rude Awakening

George Kambosos Jr. is not going home. Not yet. Despite the uncertainty around a date for his challenge of undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez Jr. after their June 19 bout was called off due to Lopez testing positive for the coronavirus, the Australian challenger is not in Sydney with his wife and two kids, relaxing after more than three months away in America while he waits to be rescheduled.
harrisondaily.com

Lomachenko batters Nakatani, scores 9th-round TKO in return

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko was successful in his return to the ring, stopping Japanese veteran Masayoshi Nakatani int he ninth rund Saturday …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Boxing Scene

Lomachenko: Nakatani Is The Perfect Challenge For Me, I Wanted To Face A Top Contender

Vasiliy Lomachenko is ready to embark on the road to reclaim his status as among the sport’s very best fighters. The former three-division titlist returns to the ring this Saturday in an intriguing showdown versus perennial Top ten lightweight contender Masayoshi Nakatani. Their scheduled twelve-round lightweight bout—which airs live on ESPN+ from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas—marks Lomachenko’s first since losing his WBA/WBO/WBC “Franchise” lightweight titles to Teofimo Lopez last October 17 at nearby MGM Grand Conference Center.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Masayoshi Nakatani towers over Vasiliy Lomachenko, another size danger

On the back of underestimating how much the size difference would come into play against Teofimo Lopez, Vasyl Lomachenko has taken on another big test. Masayoshi Nakatani steps up to the plate this weekend, the five-foot eleven-inch beanpole, eyeing a massive upset in Las Vegas. Ironically to Lopez himself, Nakatani...
Yardbarker

Top Rank on ESPN: Lomachenko vs. Nakatani Picks

Lightweight Bout: Masayoshi Nakatani (19-1) vs. Vasyl Lomachenko (14-2) Luke Irwin: I’m really, really banking of Loma being able to bounce back and not mentally destroyed by Teofimo Lopez. Lomachenko is much, much more talented than Nakatani, but Nakatani is much bigger and longer, not to mention if Loma can bounce back from the first time he was truly outclassed in his professional career. It’s a bit of a dice roll, but I’m guessing Loma’s talent wins out. Lomachenko via UD.
Bad Left Hook

Lomachenko vs Nakatani predictions and preview: Who wins the fight?

I love Masayoshi Nakatani as a fighter, I’ll always be happy to see him on my screen, but I think this is the level where he’s more nuisance than genuine threat. He’s tall and tough and can take a beating without going away, but is he really any true danger to Vasiliy Lomachenko? I think only if Loma has lingering shoulder issues, or they crop up again in this fight itself, and they’ll have to be pretty severe.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Lomachenko Returns Saturday Night Against Nakatani in Lightweight Main Event

Former pound-for-pound king Vasiliy Lomachenko is ready for the next chapter. Eight months after losing an undisputed lightweight title match to Teofimo Lopez, “Loma” returns Saturday night in a 12-round lightweight bout against Japanese contender Masayoshi Nakatani at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (Courtesy: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images) In...
worldboxingnews.net

Giovanni Santillan aims to take the spotlight from Lomachenko

Thompson Boxing Promotions’ undefeated super welterweight contender, Giovanni Santillan (26-0, 15 KOs), returns to the ring this Saturday, June 26, 2021, against Cecil McCalla (23-4, 10 KOs). The 10-round bout, promoted by Top Rank, takes place in Las Vegas on the undercard of Vasily Lomachenko vs. Masayoshi Nakatani. Santillan-McCalla will...
reviewjournal.com

Lomachenko dominates Nakatani with vintage performance

Reports of Vasiliy Lomachenko’s demise were greatly exaggerated. The former pound-for-pound king outworked, outboxed and thoroughly dominated Masayoshi Nakatani en route to a technical knockout Saturday at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Nakatani gave everything he had but was up against a peak version of Lomachenko. “I’m not surprised at all,”...
Bad Left Hook

Giovani Santillan ready for “big fight” in next outing: “I’m ready to step up”

Welterweight Giovani Santillan was in action this past Saturday on the Lomachenko-Nakatani undercard, winning an eight-round decision over veteran Cecil McCalla. Now, the 29-year-old from San Diego says he’s ready for something more, and wants to get into contention at 147. “Every fight I’m learning something new about myself and...
BoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Sr discredits Lomachenko’s win over Nakatani

By Sean Jones: Teofimo Lopez Sr. discredited Vasily Lomachenko’s ninth round knockout victory over Masayoshi Nakatani (19-2, 13 KOs) last Saturday night by saying that the Japanese fighter isn’t the same guy that Teo beat in July 2019 due to the wear & tear that he got from that fight.
Posted by
bjpenndotcom

Vasyl Lomachenko finishes Masayoshi Nakatani in spectacular fashion (Video)

Top-rated pound-for-pound boxer Vasyl Lomachenko finished his opponent Masayoshi Nakatani in spectacular fashion on Saturday night in boxing. Lomachenko was making his first appearance in the boxing ring since losing his lightweight titles last year to Teofimo Lopez in an upset. Against Nakatani, Lomachenko got right back to work as he looked unbelievable in this fight against the Japanese boxer, lighting him up with strikes and then finally finishing him in spectacular fashion in the ninth round of the fight when Nakatani was no longer able to defend himself and the ref stopped the fight. Take a look at the video of Lomachenko’s finish on Nakatani during their boxing match.
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Tim Bradley reacts to Vasiliy Lomachenko’s knockout of Nakatani, not sure who wins Teofimo Lopez rematch

During this media interview captured by Fight Hub, immediately following Vasiliy Lomachenko’s stoppage win over Masayoshi Nakatani, commentator Tim Bradley gives his assessment of Lomachenko’s performance and discusses how a rematch against Teofimo Lopez could play out. Check out some excerpts from Bradley below. On Lomachenko’s win over Nakatani. “I...
worldboxingnews.net

Charles Conwell, Giovani Santillan among four Split-T fighters victorious

Four fighters under the Split-T Management banner kept their undefeated records in-tact with big wins throughout North America. In Las Vegas, Welterweight contender Giovani Santillan took an eight-round unanimous decision from veteran Cecil McCalla at the Virgin Hotel. Santillan of San Diego, boxed very well and dictated the pace throughout...
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Lomachenko vs Nakatani results and highlights: Vasiliy Lomachenko dazzles with knockout of Masayoshi Nakatani

Vasiliy Lomachenko TKO-9 Masayoshi Nakatani (1:48) Vasiliy Lomachenko is back in vintage form, completely thrashing Masayoshi Nakatani over nine rounds of action before he ultimately forced the stoppage. Lomachenko said in the pre-fight interview that his shoulder was injured against Teofimo Lopez and planned to demonstrate what he could do with two good arms, and did exactly that tonight — dominating a fighter that Lopez struggled against.
BoxingNews24.com

Hughie Fury added to Joshua vs. Usyk undercard on Sept.25th

By Tommy Gray: Former heavyweight world title challenger Hughie Fury will be fighting on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk card on September 25th on DAZN and Sky Sports Box Office. There’s no word on who Hughie will be fighting on that date, but it’s likely to...

