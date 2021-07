It’s on to the next one for Mikaela Mayer—and the next one is perhaps her biggest career opportunity yet. The unbeaten WBO junior lightweight champ registered her first successful defense in a 10-round unanimous decision victory over former two-division Erica Farias (26-5, 10KOs). Mayer (15-0, 5KOs) won by scores of 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93 in an ESPN2-televised title fight on June 19 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. While never overlooking her opponent, the sense was always that the fight was part of the bigger picture as a title unification clash with IBF titlist Maiva Hamadouche (22-1, 18KOs) is waiting on the other side of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.