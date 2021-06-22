Jacob & Co. Launches $580K Fast & Furious Twin Turbo Watch, Doesn’t Include a Toyota Supra
Jacob & Co. has just launched “Fast & Furious Twin Turbo,” a limited-edition watch that combines elements from Universal Pictures’ franchise with the luxury brand that is “Inspired By The Impossible.” The main feature is a large sapphire crystal face with imagery iconic to the first “Fast & Furious” film from 2001, consisting of a starting girl with checkered flags and race cars ready to live life a quarter mile at a time. Read more for a video and additional information.www.techeblog.com