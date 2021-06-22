Jacob & Co. Launches $580K Fast & Furious Twin Turbo Watch, Doesn’t Include a Toyota Supra

This means less time hunting through junkyards, etc.…. If you own an aging car like the MKIIIor MKIV Toyota Supra, you know that finding new parts for anything which breaks or wears out on your ride can be a hassle. Sure, you can hunt down some junkyard parts or even go with some third party company’s supposedly OEM-like-fit solution, but those both can come with their definite drawbacks. Fortunately, Toyota realizes this and so it has expanded the reproduction factory parts it offers for both legendary sports cars.