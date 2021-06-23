Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympic trials pique viewer interest in Tokyo Summer Games

By LYNN ELBER
Houston Chronicle
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Amid all the back-and-forth about the feasibility of holding the Tokyo Olympics during the pandemic, there are early indications of viewer interest in the summer games. U.S. Olympic team trials in swimming and track and field that aired Sunday on NBC fell short of gold-medal ratings...

www.chron.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Ap#U S Olympic#Nba#Nhl#Tnt#Japanese#Cbs#Abc#Univision#Ion Television#Telemundo#Fox News Channel#Espn#Msnbc#Hgtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Gold
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Public SafetyNBC Sports

U.S. Olympic shooter suspended, ineligible for Tokyo Games

U.S. Olympic shooting qualifier Keith Sanderson has been suspended for three months for sexual misconduct and sexual harassment, making him ineligible for the Tokyo Games. The U.S. Center for SafeSport, which responds to reports of sexual misconduct within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement, issued the suspension on June 1.
Asiaswimswam.com

No Alcohol To Be Sold At Tokyo Olympic Games, Shouting Prohibited

Tokyo organizers are making final preparations, including announcing the decision this week to ban alcohol sales at venues during the Games. Archive photo via IOC. We are just one month away from the start of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, postponed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the opening ceremony date of July 23rd looms, organizers are making final preparations to ensure a safe and healthy event, including announcing the decision this week to ban alcohol sales at venues during the Games.
Salt Lake City, UTkslsports.com

Climbing Makes Olympic Debut At Tokyo 2020 Games

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – One of the competitions making its Olympic debut during the Tokyo 2020 Games is sport climbing. Sport climbing will be introduced on the international stage during the Summer Olympics beginning in July. The Olympic competition of sport climbing will consist of three “disciplines,” which are...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Malone closes in on Tokyo ticket at U.S Olympic trials

June 24 (Reuters) - Brody Malone backed up his win at the U.S. National Championships by taking the lead after Day 1 of the United States Olympic gymnastics trials on Thursday, as the Tokyo men's team began to come into focus. Malone, who claimed his first national title three weeks...
Saint Louis, MOsolzyatthemovies.com

U.S. Olympic Trials – Gymnastics – Tokyo 2020

The U.S. Olympic Trials are underway with Gymnastics coming into the spotlight NBC as the Summer Olympics in Tokyo inches closer. With swimming and diving already completed and Track and Field coming to a close this weekend, it’s time to see who gets to represent Team USA in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics. The action begins with the men’s competition taking place on Thursday, June 24 at 6:30 PM ET on NBCSN and Peacock from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo. Overall, NBC Olympics will present 10 hours of gymnastics coverage over four consecutive days and nights, including more than six hours on NBC. Live coverage culminates this Sunday, June 27, with primetime coverage of the women’s second night of competition at 8:30 PM ET/PT on NBC.
SportsPublic Radio International PRI

International opposition for Tokyo Olympics grows as the games approach

After a yearlong postponement, we are now just under a month away from the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. This week, people around the world are marking the occasion with “Olympic Day” celebrations. But those events are being met with “No Olympic Day” rallies amid opposition to the games — and lack of safety precautions. The World’s Bianca Hillier reports.
Soccervideochums.com

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Official Game

The Olympic Games are about to kick off so let's enjoy some virtual events in the meantime with The Official Tokyo 2020 Video Game. Throughout my few decades of gaming, I've always made note to pick up the latest Olympics video games because although they range wildly in quality, even the bad ones can be great fun to play with friends. Thankfully, this Tokyo 2020 game is one of the good ones as it contains 18 events with most of them being at least decent as well as features an overall appealing sense of style. Specifically, the athletes come in many shapes and sizes and there's a certain cartoonish quality about them. Throw in some goofy costumes and you're left with a fun-filled presentation. You can even create and dress up your own athletes which adds a sense of personality.
Tennishot96.com

Olympics-Serena Williams to skip Tokyo Games

(Reuters) – Serena Williams will not be in the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics, the 23-times Grand Slam singles tennis champion said on Sunday. “Yeah, I’m actually not on the Olympic list, so… Not that I’m aware of. If so, then I shouldn’t be on it,” the 39-year-old told reporters on the eve of the Wimbledon.
SportsPaste Magazine

2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo to Be Streamed on Peacock for Free

This summer, Peacock is your home for all things Olympics. NBC announced today that Peacock will launch a virtual Tokyo Olympics destination on July 15. The streaming service will have live coverage of events including gymnastics, track and field, and basketball. Olympians including Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez, and Bridget Sloan will host a variety of commentary events throughout the course of the games.
SportsNBC Washington

USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials: 2021 Results for Tokyo

USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials: 2021 Results for Tokyo originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The U.S. Gymnastics Trials were headlined by the usual stars, but a handful of other gymnasts forced their way into the conversation. Simone Biles remains the star of Team USA, while young stars Suni Lee, Brody Malone and more will be making their Olympic debuts in Tokyo.
Sportsdailybruin.com

Former Bruins to represent in Summer 2021 Tokyo Olympics

As UCLA Athletics takes a break for the summer, professional sports are still in full-swing, with many Bruin alums representing. Each summer Monday, Daily Bruin Sports will take a look at the standout performances of former UCLA greats from the past week as we count down the days until fall.
TV & VideosDeadline

NBC’s U.S. Olympic Trials Stick TV Ratings Landing On Sunday, ’60 Minutes’ Leads Viewers

If being Sunday’s highest-rated television program were a sport, then the US Olympic Trails on NBC would have taken the gold. The US Olympic trials, which determine the athletes who will make their way to Tokyo next month, continued with the final trial for Women’s Gymnastics. Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner will rep the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics. Per Nielsen Live + Same Day fast affiliates, the 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. trial broadcast to an audience of 5.49 viewers and garnered a 1.2 rating.
GolfPosted by
Forbes

USA Golf Unveils Uniforms For Tokyo Olympic Games

The uniforms the U.S. men and women will wear in this summer’s golf events at the Tokyo Olympics have been unveiled, with adidas Golf working with Tokyo-based artist Hiroko Takahashi on the design. The men’s competition will be July 29-August 1 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan and the women’s...
SportsFortune

Olympic trials are building excitement for Tokyo

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Spanx may pursue a sale, a new candidate enters the Massachusetts governor's race, and it's Olympic time. Have a peaceful Monday.
SportsPosted by
People

Simone Biles' Floor Routine at U.S. Olympic Trials Included Signature Moves - and a Nod to Tokyo Games

In classic form, Simone Biles delivered an impressive performance during the first night of the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials. The 24-year-old gymnast is looking to secure her spot on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics -- and by the end of night 1 of the trials, Biles was already dominating the competition with a total of 60.565, putting her almost three points ahead of second place gymnast Sunisa Lee.
Oakland Charter Township, MIThe Oakland Post

OU student headed to the Tokyo Summer Olympics

When you come back to campus this fall, there’s a chance you’ll walk past a U.S. Olympian. Kate Nye, an Oakland University student majoring in health science, will be headed to Tokyo next month to represent the U.S. in the Olympics as a weightlifter. Nye found her love for weightlifting through CrossFit.
SoccerHouston Chronicle

In its final Olympic tuneup, U.S. women's national team looks ready for Tokyo

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. - About 15 minutes after the U.S. women's national soccer team completed its run-up to the Olympics on Monday, organizers staged a send-off from the 27,758 spectators who witnessed the 4-0 victory over Mexico at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. As each player was introduced, she passed under...

Comments / 0

Community Policy