Olympic trials pique viewer interest in Tokyo Summer Games

The Olympic Games are about to kick off so let's enjoy some virtual events in the meantime with The Official Tokyo 2020 Video Game. Throughout my few decades of gaming, I've always made note to pick up the latest Olympics video games because although they range wildly in quality, even the bad ones can be great fun to play with friends. Thankfully, this Tokyo 2020 game is one of the good ones as it contains 18 events with most of them being at least decent as well as features an overall appealing sense of style. Specifically, the athletes come in many shapes and sizes and there's a certain cartoonish quality about them. Throw in some goofy costumes and you're left with a fun-filled presentation. You can even create and dress up your own athletes which adds a sense of personality.