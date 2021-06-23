Cancel
Overjoyed Barnaby Joyce, 54, has a spring in his step as he plays touch footy with fellow pollies after reclaiming Nationals leadership

Barnaby Joyce was all smiles as he enjoyed a game of touch footy with fellow politicians a day after being sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister for the second time.

The 54-year-old, who stole National Party leadership from Michael McCormack in a coup on Monday, represented the Queensland pollies in the clash ahead of Sunday's round two State of Origin game.

Mr Joyce was born and raised in Tamworth, New South Wales but later set up an accountancy practice in the Queensland town of St George, five hours west of Brisbane, before becoming a Queensland senator in 2005.

In 2013, he switched the House and became the member for New England in NSW - but it seems his loyalties still lie with the Maroons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48IuQ1_0acUIJ7o00
A happy man: Barnaby Joyce, 54, was all smiles after the touch game on Wednesday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1059aW_0acUIJ7o00
Mr Joyce, who stole National Party leadership from Michael McCormack in a coup on Monday, represented the Queensland pollies in the clash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0WYY_0acUIJ7o00
The match was organised ahead of Sunday's round two State of Origin game in Brisbane
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VXo3d_0acUIJ7o00
Mr Joyce was born and raised in Tamworth, New South Wales but later set up an accountancy practice in the Queensland town of St George

He was joined on the Queensland team by pacey senator Matt Canavan, an ardent coal-mining supporter who organised the coup against Mr McCormack.

Labor MP Graham Perrett and Senator Murray Watt also joined the Maroons while Shortland MP Pat Conroy was spotted wearing New South Wales blue.

Mr Joyce stood down as Nationals Leader three years ago after his extra-marital affair with staffer Vikki Campion was made public at the same time as a woman accused him of sexually harassing her after an event in Canberra.

A National Party investigation into the harassment claims, which Mr Joyce denies, was inconclusive due to a lack of evidence.

The father of six - who has four daughters from his collapsed marriage and two sons with his former staffer Campion - reclaimed leadership of the Nationals in a party vote on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7QgD_0acUIJ7o00
Mr Joyce stood down as Nationals Leader three years ago after his extra-marital affair with staffer Vikki Campion was made public. He is pictured waving to the press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GRMKY_0acUIJ7o00
The Deputy Prime Minister is pictured wearing a maroon jersey as he holds the ball during the game 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZAvt_0acUIJ7o00
Mr Joyce was joined on the Queensland team by pacey senator Matt Canavan (pictured), an ardent coal-mining supporter who organised the coup against Mr McCormack
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBQIH_0acUIJ7o00
Mr Joyce was animated on the pitch as demonstrated the competitive spirit which saw him overthrow Mr McCormack

The leader of the National Party - which is in a Coalition with Scott Morrison's Liberal Party - holds the role of Deputy Prime Minister when in government.

Ms Joyce's 24-year marriage to Natalie collapsed in December 2017 and two months later it was revealed he had been having an affair with his former media advisor Ms Campion.

In February 2018 it was revealed the pair were expecting a child in a Daily Telegraph front page which featured a picture of a pregnant Ms Campion under the headline 'Bundle of Joyce'.

The Nationals leader initially claimed the child may not be his, insisting the identity of the father was a 'grey area' - but said he would not take a paternity test and would raise the boy named Sebastian as his.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mWT5e_0acUIJ7o00
Re-elected Leader of the Nationals Barnaby Joyce poses for a photograph with partner Vikki Campion and sons Sebastian and Thomas after being sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister
