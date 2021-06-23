Cancel
Dallas County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallas by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 19:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dallas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN GUTHRIE AND NORTHWESTERN DALLAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Iowa.

alerts.weather.gov
