Flood Advisory issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Mobile County in southwestern Alabama George County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 724 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving showers and thunderstorms producing very heavy rain in the advisory area. 1 to 2 inches of rain may quickly fall over already saturated soils. Minor flooding of creeks, streams, roadways, and low lying areas is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lucedale, Wilmer, Vaughn, Agricola, Evanston, Shipman, Movella, Crossroads, Moffet, Warley, Earlville, Dale, Benndale and Boothetown.