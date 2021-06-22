Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Social care betrayal hits 800k elderly: Families are left to suffer as Boris Johnson puts off vital reform

By Daniel Martin Policy
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners are being denied vital help every year while Boris Johnson puts off publishing his long-promised reforms for social care.

Of 1.37million requests for support last year, only 548,450 were granted, new figures show – a gap of 822,000.

And, while demand for social care has risen over the past two years, the number of over-65s receiving it has fallen.

Applications increased by more than 50,000 between 2017/18 and 2019/20 while approvals fell by almost 17,000, according to analysis by the Labour Party.

It means there are more than 67,000 people who would have received care in 2017 that are not getting it.

The full extent of the scale of the social care crisis emerged after Mr Johnson cancelled a crunch meeting with Chancellor Rishi Sunak yesterday to decide whether to fund a lifetime cap on the amount individuals must pay toward their own care.

Campaigners want billions more pounds ploughed into the system to ensure that everyone has the help they need.

But Mr Sunak is concerned about the huge cost, which could reach £10billion a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rb6OE_0acUIABH00
Hundreds of thousands of pensioners are being denied vital help every year while Boris Johnson puts off publishing his long-promised reforms for social care. Of 1.37million requests for support last year, only 548,450 were granted, new figures show – a gap of 822,000 [Stock image]

It is understood that the Prime Minister wants a cap set at around £50,000, but the Treasury is pushing for it to be set higher, at around £86,000.

This would be cheaper but fewer families would be helped.

Liz Kendall, Labour's social care spokesman, said her party's research highlighted the growing numbers in need of social care support.

She added: 'After a decade of Tory cuts, the shocking fact is that our care workers can't deliver services to all those who need it. This provides neither the dignity nor security that Boris Johnson promised for older and disabled people.

'Almost two years after he promised to fix this crisis, too many people are being left alone and distressed, families are providing even more hours of care, and care workers are stretched to breaking point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ram0L_0acUIABH00
It is understood that the Prime Minister (pictured) wants a cap set at around £50,000 for social care spending, but the Treasury is pushing for it to be set higher, at around £86,000

'As we live for longer, we need a social care system that is fit for purpose and tackles the long-standing, deep-rooted problems in the sector. The Government now must bring forward plans for social care reform as a matter of urgency.'

According to the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services, £8billion has been cut from adult social care budgets since 2010.

Labour's analysis shows that the situation is even worse if the whole adult social care system, which covers working-age people with disabilities as well as retirees, is considered.

The figures show that two million people asked their council for help last year, but just 830,000 received it.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: 'Until the Government fulfils the Prime Minister's promise to fix social care, too many older people are doomed to go on suffering.'

Health minister Nadine Dorries yesterday told the Commons health and social care committee that the Government was committed to providing reform to social care before the end of this year.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

198K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Nadine Dorries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Social Care#The Labour Party#Treasury#Labour#Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

We could be wearing masks and socially distancing for next FIVE winters under new Government contingency plan after Boris Johnson said 'extra precautions' against Covid might still be needed after July 19

Britons could be wearing masks and social distancing for next five winters under a new plan for life after July 19. Health officials are said to have drafted a five-year plan with options for what freedom-limiting restrictions can be freely reimposed should cases spike again. Mandatory working from home, enforced...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mirror

Boris Johnson to announce end of social distancing and face mask rules today

People must "exercise judgement" when Covid restrictions such as wearing face masks and social distancing are scrapped from July 19, Boris Johnson has said. The Prime Minister will today confirm his plans to "restore people's freedoms" with the majority of restrictions in England abolished. He will give a 5pm press conference at the same time as Health Secretary Sajid Javid updates MPs in the Commons.
HealthTelegraph

Boris Johnson under renewed pressure to reveal social care plans

Boris Johnson came under renewed pressure on Wednesday night to come forward with his social care plans, as six former health ministers backed plans to reform the workforce and drive up pay and standards. In the absence of the long-awaited reforms, a cross-party group of former ministers, trade unions and...
U.K.BBC

Boris Johnson on the speed on Mattt Hancock leaving office

Boris Johnson said he read about Matt Hancock kissing an aide in his office on Friday and the health secretary left his role the next day. The media was told the PM thought the matter was closed, with Matt Hancock still in his job, on Friday, but he said on Monday the health secretary's departure was managed at “about the right pace".
Income Taxinews.co.uk

Scrapping over social care funding is despicable – it’s time to get on with reform

The Times reported on Tuesday 22 June a worrying clash between the Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The reason? Social care reform. Around £10bn is needed to fund the change required to improve social care provision in England (devolved nations look after social care funding themselves) and Mr Sunak insists he needs to be able to raise this through higher rates of income tax, VAT and national insurance. But Mr Johnson has promised twice that none of these taxes will be changed for the duration of his Parliament.
Food & DrinksBBC

Brides-to-be accuse Boris Johnson of drinks reception hypocrisy

Angry brides-to-be have accused Boris Johnson of "hypocrisy" after an image, posted on his Instagram, shows him at a drinks reception. Under current Covid rules, weddings are restricted to providing table service and attendees must remain seated when eating or drinking. One wedding company asked why the PM's guests were...
U.K.Foreign Policy

Boris Johnson’s ‘Sausage War’ Was Deadly Serious

Tensions have risen again between the United Kingdom and the European Union in recent weeks, this time over the import of sausages and other chilled meats from the rest of the U.K. into Northern Ireland. It looks like a technical dispute that can be solved with some flexibility on both sides. But make no mistake: This “sausage war,” as the British press calls it, is deeply political. The U.K. is challenging the rules-based order that is the raison d’être of the EU, and is trying to force the EU into accepting that the Brexit deal does not need to be adhered to when the U.K. does not like its legal provisions. Two fundamentally different worldviews are colliding here, head-on.
Boris JohnsonPosted by
Daily Mail

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves says Labour IS willing to hike taxes to fix the nation’s social care crisis as she blasts Boris Johnson for failing to grasp the issue and accuses him of ‘letting down the people of this country’

Rachel Reeves today said Labour is willing to hike taxes to fix the nation's social care crisis. The shadow chancellor said the party is 'willing to have those difficult conversations' about how to put the social care sector onto a sustainable footing. Ms Reeves blasted Boris Johnson for failing to...
U.K.kentlive.news

Boris Johnson rules out extending furlough

The Prime Minister has ruled out extending the furlough scheme beyond September. Changes to the scheme are due to be introduced from Thursday, with employers having to pick up 10% of their furloughed workers’ salaries following the easing of coronavirus restrictions in recent months. Under the original road map plan,...
WorldTelegraph

Sajid Javid open to tax rise to pay for social care reform, allies say

Sajid Javid is open to supporting a tax rise to pay for major social care reform, according to allies, as he joined the Treasury in a push to find a “sustainable” funding solution. The new Health Secretary will play a critical role in brokering an end to the stand-off between...

Comments / 0

Community Policy