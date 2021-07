Chicago Fire FC returns to Soldier Field tonight for the first time since May 29 as they prepare to host Eastern Conference counterparts FC Cincinnati. Head coach Raphael Wicky's side will be looking to right the ship coming out of Saturday's 2-0 defeat on the road at Columbus Crew SC with a quick turnaround into Wednesday's contest. FC Cincinnati enter the match at the bottom of the conference table with seven points through eight matches played so far in 2021.