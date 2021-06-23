Deion Sanders Isn’t Buying What Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are Selling: ‘They Ain’t the Team to Beat’
According to Las Vegas, the Dallas Cowboys are substantial favorites to win the NFC East this season. Forget about the uncertainty surrounding Dak Prescott’s return from his devastating ankle injury. Forget about the fifth-worst scoring defense they trotted out on the field last year. And forget about the improved Washington Football Team coming off a playoff appearance in 2020. Dallas is still the team to beat in the NFL’s worst division.www.sportscasting.com