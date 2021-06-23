Police identify man shot to death during Luray hostage standoff
A hostage standoff in Luray, Virginia, ended with officers fatally shooting the man who was holding two people inside a convenience store. Virginia State Police said that around noon, their troopers — along with officers from the Luray Police Department, Shenandoah Police Department, Page County Sherriff’s Office and U.S. Park Police — responded to an armed hostage situation inside a convenience store on West Main Street near Memorial Drive.wtop.com