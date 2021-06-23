Cancel
Police identify man shot to death during Luray hostage standoff

By Julie Gallagher
WTOP
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hostage standoff in Luray, Virginia, ended with officers fatally shooting the man who was holding two people inside a convenience store. Virginia State Police said that around noon, their troopers — along with officers from the Luray Police Department, Shenandoah Police Department, Page County Sherriff’s Office and U.S. Park Police — responded to an armed hostage situation inside a convenience store on West Main Street near Memorial Drive.

