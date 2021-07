England are at least staying home. Gareth Southgate’s side did enough in the game and the group to finish first, but whether they’ve shown enough to win the tournament is a much bigger question.We will start to find out soon enough. As early as Tuesday, England will face a much harder task than an awkward Czech Republic, that were dismissed 1-0 in a game that rarely rose beyond “tactical”. One of France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary will await in the last 16.For all the prevarications about whether it would have been better to finish first or second, a runners-up...