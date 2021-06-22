Cancel
Nvidia Expands AI Stack, Stretches From Cloud To Co-Location

By Timothy Prickett Morgan
nextplatform.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody wants to build a platform, hence the name of this publication. When it comes to AI, some organizations want to cobble together their own platform, either from homegrown software or using as much open source software and commodity hardware as possible. For every AI platform buyer, there is an AI platform vendor, and it is no secret that while Nvidia wants to supply components to the hyperscalers and public clouds as well as the OEMs and ODMs, who are all building AI platforms to peddle, Nvidia also wants to be an AI platform provider in its own right.

www.nextplatform.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Infrastructure#Public Cloud#Cloud Computing#Cloud Management#Equinix#Ai Launchpad#The Co Los
