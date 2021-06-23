Inside Kary Brittingham And Kameron Westcott's Friendship

In the world of "The Real Housewives," there are some friendships that just really stick out. While Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson made up one of our favorite OG housewives friendships on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," there was also a newer friendship on the Bravo show between Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" that has been fun to watch. And, of course, one of our favorite duos of all time is Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan, who play the role of BFFs who are not afraid to speak their minds. Thankfully, we can still see their relationship pan out on-screen, though we can't say the same of the other two. Sigh.