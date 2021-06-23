Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Inside Kary Brittingham And Kameron Westcott's Friendship

By Kathryn Cook
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the world of "The Real Housewives," there are some friendships that just really stick out. While Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson made up one of our favorite OG housewives friendships on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," there was also a newer friendship on the Bravo show between Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" that has been fun to watch. And, of course, one of our favorite duos of all time is Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan, who play the role of BFFs who are not afraid to speak their minds. Thankfully, we can still see their relationship pan out on-screen, though we can't say the same of the other two. Sigh.

www.nickiswift.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
California Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
County
Orange County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Vicki Gunvalson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Reality Television#Tamra#Bravo#Distractify Kameron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Wiley, Garcia concede in NYC mayoral primary

Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley conceded to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor on Wednesday after new vote totals showed Adams maintaining a slim, 1-point lead over Garcia. In separate remarks, Garcia and Wiley acknowledged that they had fallen short of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy