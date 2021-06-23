Mavs boss Mark Cuban’s final parting gift to Rick Carlisle after shock resignation
Rick Carlisle is expected to have several suitors after he stepped down as the Dallas Mavericks’ head coach, and owner Mark Cuban is not making life hard for him. Before Carlisle resigned from his post with the Mavs, he has two years left in his contract that runs through 2022-23 after an extension and restructuring in 2019. With that said, Dallas can ask for compensation from the team that will hire Carlisle as coach.clutchpoints.com