Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carlsbad, CA

BEEHIVE The 60s Musical

By Stephanie
sandiegomagazine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Village Arts’ exciting partnership with the world-famous The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch continues with BEEHIVE The 60s Musical, celebrating the powerful female voices of the 1960s with such timeless hits as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby,” “Son of a Preacher Man,” and “Me and Bobby McGee.” Told from the perspective of seven young women who come of age in this enigmatic decade, BEEHIVE takes us from their first Beehive Dance to the challenges we faced as a nation. Starring Natasha Baenisch, Brittany Adriana Carrillo, Megan Carmitchel, Rae Henderson, Bibi Mama, Eboni Muse, and Erin Vanderhyde.

www.sandiegomagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Carlsbad, CA
Entertainment
City
Carlsbad, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beehive#Arts#Dance#New Village Arts#Beehive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Wiley, Garcia concede in NYC mayoral primary

Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley conceded to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor on Wednesday after new vote totals showed Adams maintaining a slim, 1-point lead over Garcia. In separate remarks, Garcia and Wiley acknowledged that they had fallen short of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy