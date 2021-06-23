New Village Arts’ exciting partnership with the world-famous The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch continues with BEEHIVE The 60s Musical, celebrating the powerful female voices of the 1960s with such timeless hits as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby,” “Son of a Preacher Man,” and “Me and Bobby McGee.” Told from the perspective of seven young women who come of age in this enigmatic decade, BEEHIVE takes us from their first Beehive Dance to the challenges we faced as a nation. Starring Natasha Baenisch, Brittany Adriana Carrillo, Megan Carmitchel, Rae Henderson, Bibi Mama, Eboni Muse, and Erin Vanderhyde.