South Haven Adjusts Police Allocations For Summer
The South Haven Police Department is adjusting how it uses its staff as the busy summer continues and fewer applicants for positions as police officers come in. Chief Natalie Thompson sent a note to the city council this month she has pulled detectives to help with uniform patrol. City Manager Kate Hosier tells WSJM News another problem is that the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department can’t provide as much supplemental support this year.www.wsjm.com