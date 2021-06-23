Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Jeff Smith - We Need to Better Connect

By Senator Jeff Smith
Posted by 
WisCommunity
WisCommunity
 14 days ago

While the weather has warmed up, I’ve been able to hold more Stop N’ Talks and meet people throughout the district. During these visits, the question I’m asked most often is “Can’t you just get along?”. At the beginning of this legislative session, I was looking forward to finally getting...

www.wis.community
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WisCommunity

WisCommunity

Menomonie, WI
512
Followers
806
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

WisCommunity is your local news source for the Wisconsin Chippewa Valley.

 https://www.wis.community
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Will Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Stop N Talks#Arpa#Republicans#Jfc#Legislative Fiscal Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Kristi Noem emerges as the female Trump

(CNN) — Among the many contenders to be the "next Donald Trump" (if such a thing actually exists) there are, well, a lot of dudes. There's Trump heir Don Jr., former VP Mike Pence, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Florida Sen. Rick Scott ...
PoliticsJamestown Sun

Bender: Kristi Noem, the GOP and keeping the mullets on the hook

I had the displeasure once of briefly working for a company in which management referred to naive customers as mullets, an easily caught fish. It's also a hairstyle that's inexplicably making a comeback. Personally, if I'm going retro, it's going to be full-on Flock of Seagulls. I don't know what...
Audubon, IA1380kcim.com

Audubon Alum And ISU Junior Completes Internship With Senator Chuck Grassley’s Office

An Audubon alum and junior at Iowa State University recently completed a four-week internship with U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley. Grace Christensen is the daughter of Jason and Tracie Christensen of Audubon and is studying animal science and pre-veterinary medicine. “Interning in Washington, D.C. is one of the best ways to get a grasp on the inner workings of Capitol Hill and government,” Grassley says. “Interns play an important role in my office and fulfill meaningful tasks for staff and myself. An internship is a unique opportunity for college age students to be right in the middle of the political world and gather essential office experience.” Christensen served as a legislative intern to Grassley’s staff with duties that included performing research to aid in answering constituent questions and working on special projects for legislative assistants. This could be anything from keeping track of legislation as it moves through the House and Senate to preparing bill binders and organizing paperwork. Christensen says she thoroughly enjoyed the time she was able to spend in Senator Grassley’s office and that it helped push her out of her comfort zone. “I was able to network with so many admirable people. I acquired knowledge about the legislative process within Congress, and gained a new level of respect for those in this profession,” Christensen adds.
Alaska Statestateofreform.com

Alaska senators introduce Rural and Frontier Telehealth Expansion Act

Alaska Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski last week introduced the Rural and Frontier Telehealth Expansion Act. The legislation aims to permanently expand access to telehealth beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. The Alaska senators were joined by Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), and Ben Ray Lujan...
Congress & Courtshamburgreporter.com

Q and A with Senator Chuck Grassley

Q: What is the Government Accountability Office (GAO)?. A: Legions of unsung heroes toil in the trenches, behind the scenes to protect taxpayer dollars and help members of Congress conduct our constitutional oversight responsibilities. One federal agency tasked with compiling facts, making recommendations and issuing legal opinions celebrates 100 years...
Wallace, IDShoshone News Press

FCC Commissioner, Ziply CEO tour Galena Mine

WALLACE – An interesting rendezvous occurred at the Galena Mine Complex last Thursday when representatives with Ziply Fiber, the Federal Communications Commission, and the Idaho Department of Commerce met to talk about rural broadband expansion. The Galena was picked as a meeting spot for this talk because of the recent...
TechnologyPosted by
Panhandle Post

FCC releases second annual report on robocall blocking tools

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission today released the second of two annual reports on robocall blocking: “Call Blocking Tools Available to Consumers.” Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel welcomed the progress made on the availability of these consumer resources while also calling on industry to redouble efforts to ensure effective services are available at no cost to consumers.
Congress & CourtsJuneau Empire

We need action ‘For the People’

We need the Senate to kill the filibuster. Voltaire’s absurd tautology in his “Candide” goes, “All is for the best, in this, the best of all possible worlds,” Voltaire fails to consider the maintenance and effort required to counteract the natural, decaying forces of time wherein they are the “best,” right this moment but they were better a moment-ago and they’ll be worse a moment from now. That’s because all things inherently breakdown, naturally decay, unless the energy of effort in maintenance is administered for the “forces of time” are always working toward dissolution, wearing and tearing to disassemble. In physics it’s called the “heat death of the universe,” or entropy. The application of human labor is only way to keep entities organized, keep them optimal or at their “best.”
AnimalsPosted by
103.1 Kickin Country

Governor Abbott Shockingly Vetoes Bill to Protect Dogs

On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott vetoed Senate Bill 474, also known as the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act. The bill had overwhelming bipartisan support from both Republicans and Democrats, so the veto from the governor came as a shock to a lot of people even leading to the hashtag #AbbotHatesDogs trending on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy