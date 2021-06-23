Jeff Smith - We Need to Better Connect

An Audubon alum and junior at Iowa State University recently completed a four-week internship with U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley. Grace Christensen is the daughter of Jason and Tracie Christensen of Audubon and is studying animal science and pre-veterinary medicine. “Interning in Washington, D.C. is one of the best ways to get a grasp on the inner workings of Capitol Hill and government,” Grassley says. “Interns play an important role in my office and fulfill meaningful tasks for staff and myself. An internship is a unique opportunity for college age students to be right in the middle of the political world and gather essential office experience.” Christensen served as a legislative intern to Grassley’s staff with duties that included performing research to aid in answering constituent questions and working on special projects for legislative assistants. This could be anything from keeping track of legislation as it moves through the House and Senate to preparing bill binders and organizing paperwork. Christensen says she thoroughly enjoyed the time she was able to spend in Senator Grassley’s office and that it helped push her out of her comfort zone. “I was able to network with so many admirable people. I acquired knowledge about the legislative process within Congress, and gained a new level of respect for those in this profession,” Christensen adds.