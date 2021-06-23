Cancel
South Haven, MI

South Haven Reminds Everyone Of Fireworks Rules

WSJM
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of South Haven is reminding residents of the rules for fireworks as the Fourth of July approaches. It says the law allows Michigan residents to only use “consumer fireworks,” or things like firecrackers, bottle rockets, or Roman candles. They may only be used certain times of the year. Those are on December 31 between 11 a.m. and 1 a.m. on January 1; from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day; from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. from June 29 through July 4; and from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday ahead of Labor Day. The city of South Haven says it’s illegal to use fireworks on public or private property without the permission of the owner. That includes in parks. Fireworks violations can carry a fine of up to $1,000.

www.wsjm.com
