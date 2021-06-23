Cancel
Man City forward Raheem Sterling is 'NOT interested in moving to Tottenham as part of a deal for Harry Kane'... after Pep Guardiola's side stepped up their interest in the England captain

By Kathryn Batte For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Raheem Sterling reportedly has no interest in swapping Manchester City for Tottenham this summer, in a deal that would see Harry Kane move to the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola's have stepped up their interest in the Spurs forward and are ready to launch a £100million bid, which is set to be rejected by chairman Daniel Levy.

There have been suggestions that City could include several players as part of a deal for the England captain, including Sterling. But ESPN report that the 26-year-old is not open to being part of any transfer swap.

Sterling has been a key member of Guardiola's squad since joining the club in 2015. The forward has won nine trophies in five years including three Premier League titles.

He found himself out of the starting XI towards the end of the 2020-2021 campaign which has led to questions over his future at the Etihad.

But the report claims that if Sterling is to leave City it will be on his own terms rather than as part of another deal.

Sterling has been in excellent form for England at Euro 2020 with two match-winning goals

Sterling still has two years left on his contract and has been in excellent form for England at Euro 2020.

The forward is the only man to find the back of the net for Gareth Southgate's side with winning goals against Croatia and the Czech Republic at Wembley.

Kane has three years remaining on his Tottenham deal and Levy, who values the striker at £150m, is determined to keep him.

But the England captain is keen to leave Spurs this summer in search of joining a club who can provide him with realistic opportunities of winning trophies and playing Champions League football.

The striker is yet to win a piece of silverware for his boyhood club, despite scoring 221 goals.

He will miss out on Champions League football again if he stays with Spurs, who will play in the UEFA Conference League next season after finishing seventh in the Premier League.

Kane wants to leave Spurs this summer but Daniel Levy is determined to keep hold of him
