'Please keep your distance!': England star Declan Rice handed face-mask as he chats with his Czech West Ham team-mates after Wembley win... just days after Mount and Chilwell were forced to self-isolate due to contact with Covid-positive Gilmour

England star Declan Rice was urged to keep his distance from his Czech West Ham team-mates Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal after the trio were seen joking at laughing by the pitch at Wembley on Tuesday evening.

Following England's 1-0 win over Czech Republic – which saw the Three Lions finish top of their Euro 2020 group – Rice was spotted catching up with his two familiar opponents, before a member of staff approached the group and handed them each a face-mask.

The no-risk approach comes hours after England duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were sidelined until next Monday after coming into contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid.

Mount and Chilwell missed Tuesday night's game against the Czech Republic and are now serious doubts for England's last-16 tie after the FA confirmed the pair will complete a 10-day quarantine period after spending time with Chelsea team-mate Gilmour in the Wembley tunnel following Friday's draw against Scotland.

Declan Rice (left) was seen catching up with his Czech West Ham team-mates Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal (middle) on Tuesday evening

A member of staff at Wembley approaches the trio and gives each player a face-mask

And with Mount and Chilwell now being forced to self-isolate as a result, Rice was jokingly urged to maintain his distance from anyone outside his England bubble.

'Please you two keep your distance,' ITV present Mark Pougatch joked as he watch footage of Rice chatting away with Soucek and Coufal.

'And do not talk for more than 15 minutes. They are outside that is the big difference to what happened with the Chelsea boys the other day. They are outside but nobody wants anymore of this.'

Rice was seen hugging Coufal shortly after the full-time whistle before the pair joined Soucek in performing the 'Irons' sign in tribute to their club, West Ham United.

Rice puts on his face-mask immediately before the Czech duo obliged and wear one too

Rice was urged by ITV present Mark Pougatch to 'keep your distance' after England's win

While there was an err on the side of caution when it came to Rice chatting away with Soucek and Coufal, there appeared to be no such precaution last Friday.

Chilwell and Mount were seen talking at length with Gilmour while hugging their young Scottish team-mate inside the tunnel, with Roy Keane Keane lashing out at their decision, questioning why the Three Lions' absentees would even want to chat with an opponent.

'I think the other thing I'd be critical of is why you'd want to speak to an opposition player, I don't care if he's your team-mate or not, for over 20 minutes,' Keane said ahead of ITV's coverage of England's clash with Czech Republic.

'I very rarely speak to anybody for over five minutes. After a game, where you've been to war against somebody, why would you want to chat to them for that long? They could have used a bit more common sense.'

Rice (right) catches up with his West Ham team-mates at the full-time whistle on Tuesday

A clearly frustrated Gareth Southgate admitted pre-match that he expects to be without both Mount and Chilwell for the Euro 2020 last-16 tie next week, and also took a swipe at the restrictions that saw the isolation imposed.

'They [Mason Mount & Ben Chilwell] are hugely disappointed to miss the games,' Southgate told ITV. 'We just have to get on with it.

'It is a bizarre situation, they have spent 120 seconds too long in a fairly open space. It is full of contradictions for me but we will get on with it.

'Frankly, I don't understand it at all. There are teams travelling around by coach, by plane, in enclosed spaces for hours and our two boys have been pinged for something that's... yeah, I don't get it.

It comes less than 24 hours after Mason Mount (right) and Ben Chilwell (left) were forced to self-isolate after being in close contact with Billy Gilmour (middle)

'As I said yesterday I have no issue with Steve or Scotland. I don't want them to have any more issues than we've had but it just seems a bizarre situation.'

Scotland had announced on Monday that Gilmour returned a positive coronavirus test result, which came just days on from his masterclass at Wembley against the nation's historic 'Auld Enemy'.

The repercussions have now spread into England's camp, with Mount and Chilwell found to be in breach of the restrictions after they met up with Gilmour inside the tunnel area after the final whistle.

They will now miss 10 days, and may also be ruled out of two games at the tournament, depending on where England finish in Group D.

Roy Keane has criticised the choice from the two England stars to chat with Scotland's Gilmour

Gilmour (left, pictured with Mount) returned a positive Covid-19 test and is now self-isolating

England confirmed in a statement that the isolation period for the two players will last up to, and include, June 28 - and that the decision was taken after consultations with Public Health England.

'The pair were confirmed overnight as close contacts of Scotland's Billy Gilmour after his positive COVID-19 test following last Friday's match,' the statement added.

'Chilwell and Mount will isolate and train individually in private areas at England's training base St. George's Park, with the rest of the squad returning there after tonight's fixture against Czech Republic at Wembley.

'We will continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE.

'The entire England squad and staff had lateral flow tests on Monday and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday's UEFA pre-match PCR tests. Further tests will be carried out as and when appropriate.'

Manager Gareth Southgate says he expects to be without Chilwell and Mount for two fixtures

FA STATEMENT ON ISOLATION

As a precaution at this time and in consultation with Public Health England [PHE], Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday's match.

The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with PHE.

The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday's UEFA pre-match PCR tests.

We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE.

Mount and Chilwell have both since taken to social media to express their disappointment with having to sit out, and vowed they will be ready to return to action when permitted to do so.

'I'm absolutely gutted to have to miss tonight's game,' Mount posted on Twitter. 'I'll be cheering on the boys as usual and ensuring that I'm ready to go again when called upon. Come on @England!'

Defender Chilwell, meanwhile, wrote: 'It's a tough one to take and I'm gutted but I want to wish the boys all the best tonight in the game, I'll be cheering you all on.

'I will make sure I am ready for when I can rejoin the squad. Let's go @England!'

Mount (left) and Chilwell were advised to isolate after the FA spoke with Public Health England

While the England duo were missing from the national stadium on Tuesday, Southgate's men seemed to cope just fine without them.

Having opened with a 1-0 triumph against World Cup finalists Croatia and been booed at the end of Friday's 0-0 draw against rivals Scotland, the Three Lions wrapped things up with a Wembley win on Tuesday evening against Czech Republic.

Raheem Sterling headed home impressive Jack Grealish's cross to seal a 1-0 victory against the Czechs as already-qualified England progressed as Group D winners.

The reward is a Wembley return next Tuesday against France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary - a big jump in quality after progressing unbeaten and without conceding.